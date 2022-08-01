First Ukraine grain ship leaves Odessa port

The first ships loaded with grain left Ukraine's Odessa port on Monday (1 August) at 0530 GMT, according to Turkey's defence ministry.

The Sierra Leone-flagged ship, which is carrying 26,000 tonnes of corn, is heading to Lebanon, according to Ankara.

"Deployment of other ships are planned within the scope of the determined corridor and method" agreed on 22 July by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN, it said.