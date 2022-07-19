Over 1,000 dead as temperatures in Europe hit 40 degrees

Europe is experiencing an extreme heatwave throughout the continent, where more than 1,000 people have so far died because of record-breaking temperatures and devastating wildfires.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes in France, Portugal, Spain and Greece where firefighters have been struggling to contain fires fuelled by high temperatures.

In Spain, wildfires have destroyed more than 72,000 hectares — almost double the last decade's average, according to prim...