EU Commission sues Hungary over anti-LGBTI law

The European Commission is taking Hungary to the European Court of Justice for laws that discriminate due to people's sexual orientation and gender identity.
The announcement on Friday (15 July) comes after Budapest passed its controversial domestic legislation last summer.
That law bans showing homosexual content or gender change to under-18s in school sex-education programmes or media that reaches minors.
The hard-r...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.