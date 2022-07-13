The Kremlin's repressive decade

Ten years ago, I had the honour of speaking at news conference in Moscow with several of Russia's venerated human rights defenders. We were sounding the alarm that a draft law on "foreign agents," which Russia's parliament had just started debating, would be used to demonise independent voices.
A week later, president Vladimir Putin signed the bill into law and Russia's human rights landscape has become almost unrecognisable since.
The foreign agents' law became the authorities' ...
Rachel Denber is the deputy Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch.
