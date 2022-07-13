The Kremlin's repressive decade

Ten years ago, I had the honour of speaking at news conference in Moscow with several of Russia's venerated human rights defenders. We were sounding the alarm that a draft law on "foreign agents," which Russia's parliament had just started debating, would be used to demonise independent voices.

A week later, president Vladimir Putin signed the bill into law and Russia's human rights landscape has become almost unrecognisable since.

The foreign agents' law became the authorities' ...