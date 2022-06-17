Ad
Balkan countries have demonstrated the shallowness of the EU's vision of enlargement (Photo: Biblioteca Nacional de Espana)

Ukraine should prompt wider EU rethink of enlargement

Ukraine
Opinion
by Toby Vogel, Berlin,

Ukraine's dogged fight to defend its democracy against a brutal, unprovoked Russian attack deserves the West's full support: Ukraine's struggle for survival is Europe's, too.

Declaring the country a European Union candidate member would be the right signal to send for next week's summit of EU leaders.

But to make sure that the signal goes beyond mere declaration, EU leaders will have to back up their words with deeds and refocu...

Author Bio

Toby Vogel is a Brussels-based co-founder and senior associate of the Democratization Policy Council, a think tank in Berlin.

