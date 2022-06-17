Ukraine should prompt wider EU rethink of enlargement

Ukraine's dogged fight to defend its democracy against a brutal, unprovoked Russian attack deserves the West's full support: Ukraine's struggle for survival is Europe's, too.
Declaring the country a European Union candidate member would be the right signal to send for next week's summit of EU leaders.
But to make sure that the signal goes beyond mere declaration, EU leaders will have to back up their words with deeds and refocu...
Toby Vogel is a Brussels-based co-founder and senior associate of the Democratization Policy Council, a think tank in Berlin.
