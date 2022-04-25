Ad
Prime minister Janez Janša's has a "talent to get into conflict with a wide variety of people" experts say (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Relief in Slovenia following 'Mini-Orbán' election defeat

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Slovenia's three-time prime minister Janez Janša got beaten by green-liberal newcomer Robert Golob on Sunday (24 April) because voters did not want their country to follow in Hungary's footsteps.

Golob, a businessman and co-founder of a sustainable power company, only joined the non-parliamentary Green Actions Party in January, renaming it the Freedom Movement.

He quickly positioned himself as the main rival to Janša's — nicknamed 'mini-Orbán' over his attacks on press freedom a...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

