Relief in Slovenia following 'Mini-Orbán' election defeat

Slovenia's three-time prime minister Janez Janša got beaten by green-liberal newcomer Robert Golob on Sunday (24 April) because voters did not want their country to follow in Hungary's footsteps.
Golob, a businessman and co-founder of a sustainable power company, only joined the non-parliamentary Green Actions Party in January, renaming it the Freedom Movement.
He quickly positioned himself as the main rival to Janša's — nicknamed 'mini-Orbán' over his attacks on press freedom a...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.