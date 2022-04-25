Relief in Slovenia following 'Mini-Orbán' election defeat

Slovenia's three-time prime minister Janez Janša got beaten by green-liberal newcomer Robert Golob on Sunday (24 April) because voters did not want their country to follow in Hungary's footsteps.

Golob, a businessman and co-founder of a sustainable power company, only joined the non-parliamentary Green Actions Party in January, renaming it the Freedom Movement.

He quickly positioned himself as the main rival to Janša's — nicknamed 'mini-Orbán' over his attacks on press freedom a...