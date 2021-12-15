Ad
euobserver
Bosnia and Herzegovina is an extremely fascinating, but complex country and difficult to govern. Only reason and dialogue can avert further humanitarian tragedy in the region (Photo: World Bank Photo Collection)

Bosnia & Herzegovina - where is EU leadership in this drama?

EU & the World
Opinion
by Hilde Vautmans, Brussels,

The EU's new High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Christian Schmidt, cut to the chase: Bosnia and Herzegovina is facing "the greatest existential crisis of the post-war period".

Political tensions between the three major ethnic groups inhabiting the country - Serbs, Croats and Bosnians - are growing rapidly.

A deep political crisis - the undisguised separatist discourse of Republika Srpska leader Dodik - and large-scale security exercises by his police forces have i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Hilde Vautmans MEP is a member of the committee on foreign affairs (AFET), and foreign affairs coordinator of the liberal Renew Europe group in the European Parliament.

Related articles

Russia wants Bosnia free of Western supervision
Why is Germany rushing a new Bosnia high representative?
An EU-US deal for Bosnia and Herzegovina's disintegration
De-escalate Bosnia and Herzegovina - before it is too late
Bosnia and Herzegovina is an extremely fascinating, but complex country and difficult to govern. Only reason and dialogue can avert further humanitarian tragedy in the region (Photo: World Bank Photo Collection)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Hilde Vautmans MEP is a member of the committee on foreign affairs (AFET), and foreign affairs coordinator of the liberal Renew Europe group in the European Parliament.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections