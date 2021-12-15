Bosnia & Herzegovina - where is EU leadership in this drama?

The EU's new High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Christian Schmidt, cut to the chase: Bosnia and Herzegovina is facing "the greatest existential crisis of the post-war period".
Political tensions between the three major ethnic groups inhabiting the country - Serbs, Croats and Bosnians - are growing rapidly.
A deep political crisis - the undisguised separatist discourse of Republika Srpska leader Dodik - and large-scale security exercises by his police forces have i...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Hilde Vautmans MEP is a member of the committee on foreign affairs (AFET), and foreign affairs coordinator of the liberal Renew Europe group in the European Parliament.
Hilde Vautmans MEP is a member of the committee on foreign affairs (AFET), and foreign affairs coordinator of the liberal Renew Europe group in the European Parliament.