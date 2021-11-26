Ad
euobserver
The new rules would be implemented on 10 January (Photo: Nelson L.)

EU set to limit vaccine certificate to nine months

Health & Society
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission wants to extend the EU covid certificate beyond next summer, along with new conditions on booster and third shots.

"Beyond the nine months, the vaccination certificate will no longer be recognized if a booster jab hasn't been given," EU justice commissioner Didier Reynders announced on Thursday (25 November).

Aside from vaccination, a certificate also indicates test and recovery results.

Reynders described the tweaked rules as a "person-based approach...

Health & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

The new rules would be implemented on 10 January (Photo: Nelson L.)

Health & Society

