EU set to limit vaccine certificate to nine months

The European Commission wants to extend the EU covid certificate beyond next summer, along with new conditions on booster and third shots.

"Beyond the nine months, the vaccination certificate will no longer be recognized if a booster jab hasn't been given," EU justice commissioner Didier Reynders announced on Thursday (25 November).

Aside from vaccination, a certificate also indicates test and recovery results.

Reynders described the tweaked rules as a "person-based approach...