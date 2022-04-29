Frontex chief tenders resignation

Fabrice Leggeri, the head of the EU's border agency Frontex, appears to have resigned following years of intense public scrutiny on rights violations, and an internal probe by the EU's anti-fraud office Olaf.
With an annual budget that has ballooned over the years, reaching over €750m for 2022, the agency is by far the EU's most powerful and is set to have some 10,000 armed guards under its command.
Leggeri, in a letter dated 28 April, blamed his resignation on apparently surrepti...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
