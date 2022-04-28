Russia's war in Ukraine hitting Palestinian refugees

Russia's war in Ukraine is driving refugees in Syria, Lebanon and Jordan into further poverty.
Among them are Palestinians who are also facing rising food and energy prices, exacerbating already dire conditions.
The UN agency helping Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, says the war in Ukraine has also led to severe funding shortfalls in some of its core programmes.
The agency says it has only received 13.5 percent from a ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
