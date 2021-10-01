Ad
euobserver
Prime minister Viktor Orbán and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen met in April to talk about the recovery plans. Then things escalated (Photo: European Commission)

EU Commission tightlipped on Hungary recovery-plan decision

Rule of Law
Health & Society
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

With the deadline ending for the EU Commission to complete assessing Hungary's Covid recovery plan, pressure is growing on the EU executive to decide whether to give the green light to the €7bn recovery money Viktor Orbán's government can claim.

On Thursday (30 September) the commission remained tightlipped over the decision, which was supposed to come at the end of this month.

"There is no decision today," a commission spokeswoman said, adding: "The European Commission is contin...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawHealth & Society

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU may delay approval of Hungary's recovery plan
Rule-of-law issues still hold up Hungary-Poland recovery plans
Hungary's recovery ratification on hold, amid anti-LGBTIQ row
Orbán and von der Leyen to tussle on EU recovery funds
Prime minister Viktor Orbán and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen met in April to talk about the recovery plans. Then things escalated (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Rule of LawHealth & Society

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections