EU Commission tightlipped on Hungary recovery-plan decision

With the deadline ending for the EU Commission to complete assessing Hungary's Covid recovery plan, pressure is growing on the EU executive to decide whether to give the green light to the €7bn recovery money Viktor Orbán's government can claim.
On Thursday (30 September) the commission remained tightlipped over the decision, which was supposed to come at the end of this month.
"There is no decision today," a commission spokeswoman said, adding: "The European Commission is contin...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
