Denmark threatens Syria deportations amid EU concerns

Denmark is stripping Syrians of residency rights, despite EU calls to not deport anyone back to the war-torn country.

The Scandinavian country is the first EU member state to start to revoke residency permits of Syrians, amid recent claims in Denmark that Damascus no longer poses a risk to their return.

The European Commission on Tuesday (13 April) declined to comment specifically on the Danish decisions - noting instead that Denmark must respect "all fundamental rights".

Th...