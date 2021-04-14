Ad
Denmark's social democrat prime minister Mette Frederiksen (Photo: Nordisk Råd og Nordisk Ministerråd)

Denmark threatens Syria deportations amid EU concerns

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Denmark is stripping Syrians of residency rights, despite EU calls to not deport anyone back to the war-torn country.

The Scandinavian country is the first EU member state to start to revoke residency permits of Syrians, amid recent claims in Denmark that Damascus no longer poses a risk to their return.

The European Commission on Tuesday (13 April) declined to comment specifically on the Danish decisions - noting instead that Denmark must respect "all fundamental rights".

Th...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

