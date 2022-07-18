Ad
PM Viktor Orban. On Monday morning, a few hundred protestors, led mostly by food-delivery bikers, blocked one of the key bridges in Budapest to disrupt morning traffic in the capital (Photo: European Parliament)

Hungarians rally against Orbán's moves to shore up finances

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Protests continued in Hungary on Monday (18 July) for the sixth day, after prime minister Viktor Orbán's rightwing Fidesz party passed legislation last week sharply raising taxes on small firms and entrepreneurs.

