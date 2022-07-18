Hungarians rally against Orbán's moves to shore up finances

Protests continued in Hungary on Monday (18 July) for the sixth day, after prime minister Viktor Orbán's rightwing Fidesz party passed legislation last week sharply raising taxes on small firms and entrepreneurs.
On Monday morning, a few hundred protestors, led mostly by food-delivery bikers, blocked one of the key bridges in Budapest to disrupt morning traffic in th...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.