euobserver
Nordic leaders at their summit. The Nordic states are among the most digitalised countries in the world (Photo: Magnus Fröderberg/norden.org)

Feature

Nordic parliaments agree mutual defence on cyberattacks

by Lisbeth Kirk, Copenhagen,
MPs from the Nordic states this week stepped up both their language, and mutual defences, against cyberattacks.

In future, a cyberattack against any one of the Nordic parliaments will be seen as an attack on all - and on Nordic democracy.

The proposal for a mutual Nordic defence clause was tabled by the conservative parliamentarians in the Nordic Council and backed by all parties from left to right at the council's annual meet...

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

