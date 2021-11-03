Spain to import more gas by sea after Algeria reduces exports

Algeria's decision to halt gas exports to Spain via Morocco, due to increasing tensions with Rabat, will force Madrid to import more liquefied natural gas on carrier ships to reduce the risk of shortages – amid an energy crisis that has triggered skyrocketing electricity prices in the country.

The geographical isolation of the Iberian peninsula makes it difficult for Spain to access to international grids as easily as its European neighbours.

As a result, more than half of all na...