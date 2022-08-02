Migrant-rescue ships win greater EU freedoms

Ports in Italy cannot impound NGO migrant-rescue ships on grounds they take on board too many people to be safe, the EU court has ruled.
The law of the sea contains "a fundamental duty to render assistance to persons in danger or distress at sea", the Court of Justice in Luxembourg said on Monday (1 August).
And so the number of rescued people on board "must not be taken into account whe...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
