New rules are need on journey times, maximum temperatures, and height and space allowances (Photo: European Parliament)

Five EU states seek to improve animal transportation

by Olga Kikou, Brussels,

On Monday (18 July), EU agriculture ministers will discuss how to protect animals during transport. This was put on the agenda by Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany and Sweden, countries that have been at the forefront of the policy push to address this issue.

Every year, millions of animals are exported in dreadful conditions unaware of what is in store for them at their final destination. Once the animals reach non-EU shores, they are no longer protected by EU law and literall...

