New Russia-Belarus visa pact spooks EU over migrants

A pending mutual recognition of visas between Russia and Belarus is sparking fears more people will try crossing into the EU to ask for protection.
The European Commission says the move could potentially further exacerbate member states' border tensions with Russia and Belarus, which have been accused of waging a hybrid warfare by shuffling across migrants to ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.