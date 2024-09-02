Ad
Hungary has a 175km border fence along the Serbian border (Photo: Freedom House)

EU ups pressure to claw back €200m asylum fine from Hungary

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission has once again asked Hungary to pay its €200m fine for violating EU asylum rules, following a June ruling by the European Court of Justice.

The demand, sent as a request on Monday (2 September), gives Hungary two weeks

