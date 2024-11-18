Poland and Baltics set to get more money for external EU border

The European Commission says it remains ready to send more money into Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to shore up the borders with Belarus and Russia.
Some €200m of EU funds has already been given to beef up Baltic and Polish land borders with Belarus and/or Russia over the past few years.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
