According to Latvia's ministry of defence, the fortifications on its Russia border seek to prevent 'illegal migrants from illegally crossing the state border' (Photo: Latvia Ministry of Defence)

Poland and Baltics set to get more money for external EU border

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission says it remains ready to send more money into Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to shore up the borders with Belarus and Russia.

Some €200m of EU funds has already been given to beef up Baltic and Polish land borders with Belarus and/or Russia over the past few years.

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

