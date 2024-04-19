Ad
Finland's prime minister Petteri Orpo along with European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: Petteri Orpo)

Finland frames asylum seekers as security threat

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Finland is prepping legislation to clamp down on migrant border crossings to counter perceived hybrid attacks by Russia.

"It's not a question of asylum. It's question of our security," Finland's prime minister Petteri Orpo said on Friday (19 April).

Orpo was speaking alongside European C...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

