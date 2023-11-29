Ad
euobserver
Inbound asylum seekers from Russia have been arriving on bicycles at the Finnish land border (Photo: Finnish Border Guard)

Finland's closure of Russia border likely violates asylum law

Migration
Nordics
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Finland's closure of its land border crossing points with Russia likely violates both international and EU asylum laws, according to the executive director of the Finnish Refugee Council.

"We will not now be entirely in line with our international agreements or the EU and international law with this decision," said Annu Lehtinen of the Finnish Refugee Council, speaking to EUobserver on Wednesday (29 November).

On Tuesday, Helsinki announced it

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Inbound asylum seekers from Russia have been arriving on bicycles at the Finnish land border (Photo: Finnish Border Guard)

