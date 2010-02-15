Mental health experts fear crisis will cause spike in suicides

Mental health experts have warned that the financial crisis is likely to provoke a spike in suicide rates across the EU, with young men in the Baltic States among the most vulnerable.
Around 58,000 people killed themselves in the EU in 2008, according to the European Commission. For a population of over 500 million, it does not sound like much. But it works out to be one person every nine minutes.
The figures for 2009 are not yet in. But analysts at the World Health Organisation ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.