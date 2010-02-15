Mental health experts fear crisis will cause spike in suicides

Mental health experts have warned that the financial crisis is likely to provoke a spike in suicide rates across the EU, with young men in the Baltic States among the most vulnerable.

Around 58,000 people killed themselves in the EU in 2008, according to the European Commission. For a population of over 500 million, it does not sound like much. But it works out to be one person every nine minutes.

The figures for 2009 are not yet in. But analysts at the World Health Organisation ...