euobserver
Back in 2009, Hillary Clinton was the EU parliament's darling (Photo: European Parliament)

Clinton calls parliament chief over bank data deal

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

US secretary of state Hillary Clinton has called EU parliament chief Jerzy Buzek to voice concern over a vote due next Thursday in which MEPs could scrap a deal allowing American investigators to track down terrorist funding via European bank transactions.

Ms Clinton's late-night phonecall to Mr Buzek comes on top of other efforts by the US administration to try and convince EU lawmakers not to reject the agreement.

On Wednesday, US ambassador to Brussels William E. Kennard went ...

