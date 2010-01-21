Ad
euobserver
The US screens certain data held by Swift as part of its fight against terrorism (Photo: SWIFT)

MEPs call for delay on US bank data deal

Rule of Law
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

European Parliament President Jerzy Buzek is planning to send a letter to the Council of Ministers, the EU institution representing member states, calling for a suspension of a recent agreement that was to enable the continued transfer of EU citizens' banking data to US investigators.

The decision to call for a delay to the interim deal, scheduled to enter into force on 1 February, was made by leaders of the parliament's different political groups during a meeting in Strasbourg on Thur...

Rule of Law

Bank data transfer deal with US reached
Rule of Law
