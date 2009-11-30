Ad
The US will continue to access bank transfer data from Europe as part of anti-terrorist queries (Photo: SWIFT)

Bank data transfer deal with US reached

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU justice ministers approved a provisional bank data transfer deal with the United States, allowing American anti-terrorist investigators to access European financial transaction data for another nine months.

The interim agreement had sparked controversy among European Greens and Liberals, who cited data privacy concerns and slammed member states for "rushing" to get the deal done before the European Parliament acquires more powers in this field. A day later, with the coming into forc...

Rule of Law
Rule of Law
