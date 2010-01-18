Parliament threatens to derail EU-US bank data deal

The European Parliament is threatening to derail an interim agreement allowing US authorities to track European bank transactions in terrorism investigations unless certain concessions are made.
The president of the European Parliament Jerzy Buzek at the end of last week sent a second letter to the Spanish EU presidency asking for more information on the so-called Swift agreement.
"We have not received any answers to the first letter, sent in December to both the [outgoing] Swedis...
