Narrow victory sets stage for post-election tussle in Ukraine

The stage is being set for a post-electoral dispute in Ukraine after the villain of the Orange Revolution, Viktor Yanukovych, won by a thin margin on Sunday (8 February).

The Central Election Commission in Kiev confirmed on Monday morning that with 92.14 percent of the votes counted, he scraped through by just 2.6 percent.

Mr Yanukovych claimed victory on Sunday night and called on his second round opponent, Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, to resign from her post. "From this day,...