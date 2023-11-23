Finland forces Russia-incoming asylum seekers north of Arctic Circle

Asylum seekers arriving by land in Finland from Russia will now be required to lodge applications some 300km north of the Arctic Circle — at the remote Raja-Jooseppi border post.

"This is Finnish winter time," said Annu Lehtinen, executive director of the Finnish Refugee Council, speaking to EUobserver on Thursday (23 November). "I think our biggest concern was that if the whole eastern border would have been closed for asylum seekers," she said.

Finland has closed all other bord...