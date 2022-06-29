Ad
Ratification due to take several months by national parliaments (Photo: Nato)

Finland and Sweden to join Nato, as Erdoğan drops veto

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Turkey has agreed to let Finland and Sweden join Nato after a deal on Kurdish separatists and arms exports.

The foreign ministers of the three countries signed the joint memorandum on Nato accession at the alliance's summit in Madrid on Tuesday (28 June).

"Finland and Sweden will not provide support to YPG/PYD [a Kurdish group] and the organisation described as FETÖ [an overseas-based Muslim group] in Türkiye," it said.

They will also "step up activity" in the fight agains...

