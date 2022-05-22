Missing guns amid rising far-right hate in EU

Some 630,000 weapons are listed as "wanted items" in the EU's police database known as the Schengen Information System.
The figures were cited in an EU internal paper dated 12 May from the French EU presidency.
"More and more individuals are acquiring and using firearms legally, particularly within violent right-wing extremist movements," it notes.
Right-wing extremists are also preparing for a race conflict, says the paper, with some equipping themselves in anticipation of ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
