The euro — who's next?

EU enlargement is making headlines once more, with Ukraine — yet, unnoticed by many, European integration is expanding its territorial remit in other, equally significant ways.
On 1 January 2023, the eurozone will welcome Croatia as its 20th member. This raises questions about the other candidate, Bulgaria.
Once the frontrunner, the Bulgarians lost steam after a turbulent 2021 and three elections. A four-way reformist coalition cobbled together with great effort collapsed af...
Dimitar Bechev teaches at the Oxford School of Global and Area Studies University of Oxford, and is a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe. He is the founder of the European Policy Institute in Sofia. \nKiril Kossev is an economist at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the position of the OECD or its member states.
