The euro — who's next?

EU enlargement is making headlines once more, with Ukraine — yet, unnoticed by many, European integration is expanding its territorial remit in other, equally significant ways.

On 1 January 2023, the eurozone will welcome Croatia as its 20th member. This raises questions about the other candidate, Bulgaria.

Once the frontrunner, the Bulgarians lost steam after a turbulent 2021 and three elections. A four-way reformist coalition cobbled together with great effort collapsed af...