Le Pen triumphant as Macron loses majority

French president Emmanuel Macron has lost his parliamentary majority in the second round of elections, amid gains by the far left and far right.

Macron's centrist coalition, called Ensemble, won just 245 seats in parliament on Sunday (19 June) according to exit polls — 44 seats short of the 289 it needed for stable rule.

A far-left and green coalition called Nupes led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon came second with 145 seats.

The far-right National Rally party of Marine Le Pen cam...