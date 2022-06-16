Russia's law to uncreate Lithuania: laugh or cry?

Legal insanity that's causing security worries not just for Lithuania but for wider Europe — that's how Lithuanians see a Russian initiative to un-recognise their independence.

The move was floated in the Russian Duma on 8 June in a bill saying the USSR's recognition of Lithuania's sovereignty on 7 September 1991 was null and void because it went against the Soviet constitution.

"We are the successors of the USSR. We have the right to annul the decisions of the Soviet Union whi...