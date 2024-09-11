Europe 'no longer at mercy of Putin’s pipelines', says energy commissioner

The EU is ready to manage without Russian gas when a transit deal for gas via Ukraine ends this year, the bloc’s energy commissioner said on Wednesday (11 September).
“We all know that Russian gas is not subject to sanctions ... but it has lost its leverage,” said energy commissioner Kadri Simson, who ...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
