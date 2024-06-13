Ukraine signs gas deal with US to break Russian energy dominance

Ukraine has signed a deal with a US company to deliver overseas liquified natural gas (LNG) to the country. The aim is to reduce reliance on Russian gas and improve Ukraine's own energy security.
Despite Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, Russian gas continues to transit Ukraine on its way to European buyers.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
