Price-cap could slash 60 percent of Russian LNG earnings: report

Despite efforts by the EU to cut off Russian gas supply following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Russia remains heavily reliant on Europe and wealthy G7 countries for its overseas gas exports.

In 2023, half of all Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, worth €8.2bn, were directed to the EU market, as revealed in a report by the not-for-profit Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) published on Thursday (11 April).

Russian LNG represents only a small fraction of ...