Fresh dispute may delay EU-wide migration reforms

Negotiations on EU-wide asylum and migration reforms have hit a snag, following a long-simmering dispute between the European Parliament and the EU Council, representing member states.
On Wednesday (20 September), the parliament announced it partly suspended talks in order to pile pressure on the council and the Spanish EU presidency.
The parliament is upset because the council has yet to reach an internal agreement on a bill, known as the crisis regulation, that determines how to...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.