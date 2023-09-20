Ad
euobserver
Some 11,000 people arrived on the Italian island of Lampedusa in the span of six days. The crisis regulation bill is meant to address such events.

Fresh dispute may delay EU-wide migration reforms

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Negotiations on EU-wide asylum and migration reforms have hit a snag, following a long-simmering dispute between the European Parliament and the EU Council, representing member states.

On Wednesday (20 September), the parliament announced it partly suspended talks in order to pile pressure on the council and the Spanish EU presidency.

The parliament is upset because the council has yet to reach an internal agreement on a bill, known as the crisis regulation, that determines how to...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU migration and asylum pact faces reality check
EU presidency seeks to place kids and families in asylum detention
EU creating new incentive for illegal pushbacks
Some 11,000 people arrived on the Italian island of Lampedusa in the span of six days. The crisis regulation bill is meant to address such events.

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections