G7 leaders want price cap on Russian oil

The G7 leaders of the wealthiest democracies agreed on Tuesday (28 June) to look into the ban of transporting Russian oil sold above a certain price, with the aim of depriving Moscow of revenue without fuelling further inflation.

The leaders of the US, Canada, Britain, France,Germany, Italy and Japan have gathered in the Bavarian Alps amid soaring energy prices and inflation as Russia's war in Ukraine in its fifth month ravages the world economy.

The leaders warned that the war ...