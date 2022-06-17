Ad
euobserver
EU commissioner Vera Jourova slammed Russian-controlled media outlets Russia Today and Sputnik as "Kremlin's weapons". (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

EU states urged to take action on Russia's info 'war'

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Calls to crack down on the Russian propaganda machine are on the rise in Europe — amid concerns over the impact of global disinformation campaigns.

EU commissioner for transparency and values Věra Jourová said on Thursday (16 June) EU countries should remain vigilant and impose sanctions on media that pose a threat to their national security in order to counter the current "information war".

"It is also in the hands of EU membe...

