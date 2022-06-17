EU states urged to take action on Russia's info 'war'

Calls to crack down on the Russian propaganda machine are on the rise in Europe — amid concerns over the impact of global disinformation campaigns.
EU commissioner for transparency and values Věra Jourová said on Thursday (16 June) EU countries should remain vigilant and impose sanctions on media that pose a threat to their national security in order to counter the current "information war".
"It is also in the hands of EU membe...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.