EU cultural differences - and the next euro crisis

We all make choices every day. What is sensible in this situation, what is reasonable, what is not?

In Denmark buses turn up on time while in Italy it is not unusual for them to be 15 minutes late. Danish passengers get worked up if the bus is five minutes late while Italians are barely perturbed by much longer delays. These differing reactions are due to different notions regarding agreements in general.

In Denmark and other northern European countries, agreements are interpret...