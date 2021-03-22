Ad
euobserver
The ratification process is facing reluctance from some EU countries, such as France and Austria, notably over concerns about deforestation of the Amazon rainforest (Photo: Neil Palmer (CIAT))

EU Commission 'failed' on assessing Mercosur trade deal

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission was guilty of "maladministration" in failing to make a timely assessment of any environmental impact from the EU-Mercosur trade deal before finalising negotiations, according to the European Ombudsman.

The EU and the Mercosur bloc of South American countries (Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay) reached the agreement in June 2019, after two decades of negotiations.

But the preliminary impact report - carried out by the London School of Economics - was o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Amazon fires mean EP must rethink Mercosur trade deal
MEP concerns are no setback for Mercosur deal, negotiator says
EU farming nations oppose Mercosur talks ahead of key summit
Commission defends Mercosur trade deal
The ratification process is facing reluctance from some EU countries, such as France and Austria, notably over concerns about deforestation of the Amazon rainforest (Photo: Neil Palmer (CIAT))

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections