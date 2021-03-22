EU Commission 'failed' on assessing Mercosur trade deal

The European Commission was guilty of "maladministration" in failing to make a timely assessment of any environmental impact from the EU-Mercosur trade deal before finalising negotiations, according to the European Ombudsman.

The EU and the Mercosur bloc of South American countries (Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay) reached the agreement in June 2019, after two decades of negotiations.

But the preliminary impact report - carried out by the London School of Economics - was o...