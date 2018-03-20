Ad
Five east European states prevent new CAP consensus

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Agriculture ministers were unable to reach consensus on a declaration on the future of the common agriculture policy at a meeting in Brussels on Monday (19 March) - the greatest area of discord being the distribution of subsidies.

Bulgarian minister of agriculture Rumen Porodzanov was unable to convince his colleagues from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Slovakia to support a joint declaration.

However, he noted at a press conference afterwards that agreement by 23 out of ...

