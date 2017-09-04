Ad
The possible renewal of the glyphosate license has led to citizens' protests (Photo: Felix Kindermann / Campact)

Seven of 28 EU states give feedback on glyphosate plan

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Only one in four EU member states responded to the European Commission's request to put their thoughts about the licence renewal of glyphosate on paper.

The commission, the EU's executive, asked national governments to send "written comments" on its proposal to renew the license of the herbicide for 10 years.

A Commission spokeswoman told EUobserver on Monday (4 September) that seven member states had done so. She did not want to disclose which ones.

The question whether to ...

