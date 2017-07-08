Trump-Putin 'chemistry' fizzles in Hamburg

The “chemistry” between America’s Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, as well as violent street protests, stole the headlines of a G20 summit designed to forge agreement on global warming and free trade.

Trump spoke with Putin for two hours and 15 minutes, instead of 30 minutes as planned, on Russia’s meddling in the US election, on Ukraine, and on Syria.

US secretary of state Rex Tillerson told press afterward they agreed to set up a “working group” of diplomats to “secure...