Nato using extra funds to buy 'more armour'

EU states in Nato and Canada spent $46 billion (€41bn) more on defence in the past three years in money that is partly being used to buy more “armour”.

The increase from last year to this year was worth $12 billion (€10.5bn) Jens Stoltenberg, the Nato head, said in Brussels on Wednesday (28 June)

He said the turnaround in spending came in 2015, predating US leader Donald Trump’s call for EU allies to do more.

“I welcome the strong focus of president Trump on defence spendin...