EU Commission could get say on Russia gas pipeline

EU states have given initial backing for the European Commission to negotiate the legal model of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with Russia.

Pablo Micallef, a spokesman for the Maltese EU presidency, told EUobserver that “some 13” member states spoke out on the plan when EU energy ministers met for informal talks in Brussels on Monday.

The incoming Estonian EU presidency is now expected to convene a working group to take things forward.

The Danish energy minister, Lars Chri...