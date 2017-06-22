Ad
euobserver
EU refugee camp in Samos, Greece, where people are waiting for relocation. (Photo: Joseph Boyle)

Lack of eligible candidates dogs EU relocation scheme


by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

EU leaders will once again discuss a scheme to relocate asylum seekers from Italy and Greece to other EU member states, as they meet for a summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday (22-23 June).

Less than 20,000 people have been relocated so far under the scheme, which was originally due to move 160,000 over a two-year period ending in September.

Earlier this month, the European Commission launched legal action against the Czec...






