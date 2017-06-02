Ad
euobserver
The prime minister's office, 10 Downing Street - who will be in there after 8 June? (Photo: Number 10)

Brexit Briefing

May stumbles her way to the finishing line

EU & the World
EU Political
Opinion
by Benjamin Fox, LONDON,

Conservative candidates are suddenly getting nervous.

An election that, several weeks ago, promised a certain victory by a wide margin is suddenly too close for comfort. And, whisper it, the supreme leader Theresa May, who has made her party’s campaign solely about her leadership skills – with the word "Conservative" conspicuously absent – has been rumbled.

Truth be told, she’s not that good.

The reputation of the UK polling industry has taken a beating in recent years – m...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinionBrexit Briefing

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Tories on manoeuvres, as Labour wakes from Brexit slumber
May promises hard Brexit in Tory manifesto
Ukip's last electoral stand
EU gives mandate for Barnier to take on Brexit
The prime minister's office, 10 Downing Street - who will be in there after 8 June? (Photo: Number 10)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinionBrexit Briefing

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections