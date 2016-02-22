Ad
euobserver
"The European project is suffering an unparalleled crisis," Renzi's government says (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Italy presents anti-austerity roadmap

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Engaged in a policy struggle with the European Commission, Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi is calling for more flexible fiscal rules, growth policies, a eurozone budget and cost sharing of the migrant crisis.  

The demands, which Rome says are "a far-reaching policy agenda and concrete proposals", are included in a nine-page document published on Monday (22 February) by the Italian ministry of economy and finances ahead of a visit to Rome by commission president Jean-Claude Juncker....

